Five generations of athletes compete in RMB Offroad Triathlon

The RMB Offroad Triathlon that took place on 08 November at Lake Oanob Resort drew 180 athletes ranging in age from 6 to 62. This event, the only offroad triathlon in the country, has grown in popularity over the 13 years that OTB Sport has hosted it.

Namibian triathlon champs, Benita Kasch won the overall Enduro female race and Divan Du Plooy, won the overall Enduro male race.

Yvonne Brinkmann of OTB Sport explained that participants could choose between 3 distances, the Mini which consisted of a 330m swim a 4.5km bike ride and a 2km run, the Sprint with a 600m swim a 14km bike ride and 4km run and the Enduro with a 1.1km swim a 26km bike ride and an 8km run.

Du Plooy, winner of the Male Enduro and current Namibian Triathlon Champ said the RMB Off-Road Triathlon was definitely the highlight of the year for him. “The route was tough and well marked and the competition was also very tough and I loved the run route, the hills, valleys, river beds, boulder hopping, so much variety a true off-road race.”

RMB Namibia Chief Executive, Philip Chapman said the sponsorship is a great vehicle to extend their RMB solutionist thinking beyond the scope of banking to the benefit of individuals and communities. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of the RMB Off-Road Triathlon as one of its strategic sponsorship pillars to embrace the many synergies between banking and this gruelling sports.”

The overall Enduro female winner Benita Kasch, won in a time of 2:32:00, while Veronica Janke was second in a time of 3:05:21 and third was Lauren Davidson in 3:45.

The overall Sprint male winner was Danie van Aswegan in 1:59 with Petrus Humann second in a time of 1:15:33 and third Nathan Chase in 1:16:13. The first female in the Sprint was Marion Schonecke in 1:25:33, second was Charmaine Shannon in 1:27:50 and third Francis Chase in 1:29:33.

The first in the Mini Male 12 and U age category was Micah Chase in 38:15, in second place was Ryan Steyn in a time of 41:42 and in third place was Niels Knoetze in a time of 43:18. The female 12 and U group was won by Emma Brinkmann in 52:47 while the second place was a tie between Lillian and Kyra Marshall in 58:50.

The next event in the series, the FNB Sandman Triathlon will take place on 06 December in Swakopmund.

RMB Namibia Chief Executive, Philip Chapman (fourth from left) with the winners in the male categories. RMB is the main sponsor of the RMB Offroad Triathlon hosted by OTB Sport.