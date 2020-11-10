Coastal campsites ready for a flood of expected vacationers – open on first day of December

The very popular government campsites at the coast will this year open on 01 December for the summer holidays. Restcamp manager, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, this week announced that Jakkalsputz, Mile 72 and Torra Bay will open early while Mile 108 has already opened.

Reflecting on the difficult year, Wildlife Resorts’ Chief Operations Officer, Sebulon Chicalu said “I am quite delighted that the Miles will once again open to the public. It is also pleasing to note that we are currently adding self-contained campsites at Mile 108 that will cost N$400 per site/per day for 1 to 4 people staying less than ten days and only N$300 a day for 11 days and more. Additionally, for those guests who would like chalet rooms, they are welcome to book at Terrace Bay resort.”

Wildlife Resorts said it has made several of its facilities available as quarantine centres during the devastating lockdown. “Namibia Wildlife Resorts has availed its /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa, Hardap and Waterberg facilities to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. With the easing of travel restrictions and the decline in individuals requiring isolation facilities, we have decided to allow the travelling public to make bookings at /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa, Hardap and Waterberg as from 1 December 2020.

The past few weeks saw an increase in guests wanting to stay at these resorts, especially with the steady opening of borders throughout the SADC region” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, the company’s Managing Director.

The manager of Corporate Communications, Mufaro Nesongano advised that bookings for all restcamps and campsites can be made via email to [email protected].

Work on the addition of self-contianed campsites at Mile 108 started earlier this year. These facilities are now available for the upcoming holiday season.