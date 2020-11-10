Country in dire need of blood donations as stock levels critically low

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) has urged the public to donate blood urgently to improve the critical low blood stock levels.

NamBTS this week confirmed that they currently only have three days of bloodstock throughout the whole country and with December fast approaching and blood levels being low, it is a crucial time for the service to collect enough blood to be able to meed demand.

Zita Tobin, Manger: Donor Recruitment and PR for NamBTS said the December period leading into January is always a difficult time to collect blood as donors are busy preparing for holidays and then start travelling.

“This year has presented even more challenges as there is a significant decline in blood collections even before the holidays have commenced,” said Tobin.

Tobin further stated that blood stock levels are already low leading into this crucial time of the year when they synonymously experience blood shortages and trauma incidents rise across the country.

“We have seen a substantial drop in donations, educational institutions play a critical role in ensuring that we have healthy blood supply levels and since March this year collecting donations from the educational sector has not been possible,” added Tobin.

Blood donors between the ages of 16-65 are needed to donate blood at any of the fixed site centre in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa or Oshakati, Tobin said.

Currently NamBTS has scheduled numerous blood donation clinics in various towns throughout the festive season in a bid to avail the opportunity for people countrywide to donate blood and help save lives.