National Theatre to host final Writers Room

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) will host its final Writers’ Room session for year 2020 featuring cultural activist and creative writer, Florence Khaxas on 26 November.

The NTN Writers’ Room is a collective space for emerging and experienced writers to get together and discuss writers’ issues, developments and trends in Namibia and beyond.

Writers from all types of backgrounds are invited to the session titled ‘Writing as Activism: Storytelling for Radical Social Change’. This in reflection of the socio-political events of the past year, in order to share insights on how storytelling offers opportunities for intervention.

The Theatre said this particular writers’ room also comes in conjunction with the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which runs from 25 November to 10 December annually.

Limited spots are available for public members and RSVP attendance should be made by sending an email to [email protected] by latest 20 November. Attendance to the Writers’ Room is free.