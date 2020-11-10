“Help! My network provider keeps ignoring me!”

By Paratus Namibia.

Customers hate being ignored, whether it is in person, online or over the phone. They will take their business elsewhere at the first sign of dissatisfaction.

Which is the case most of the time when your business doesn’t answer phone calls or respond to customer queries in an efficient and professional manner. But the impact of ignoring your customer is much more than just losing them to a competitor; poor customer service will hit your business where it hurts the most – the bottom line.

Potential customers are researching your brand and looking at what other people are saying about your company long before they even engage with you as customers. More value is placed on third party endorsements than paid advertisements and with public platforms such as Facebook, where people are not shy of saying what they think about your company, bad reviews will negate all your marketing efforts.

It will drive customers away, which in today’s tough economic climate, is not something that any business wants.

For Paratus Namibia, customer service is a non-negotiable. “Customers lie at the very core of our business and we work hard to support and retain every single customer no matter how big or small,” says Paratus Namibia managing director, Andrew Hall. “Not only do we focus on delivering the best quality connection, we are equally committed to understand our customers’ needs and to deliver excellent service above and beyond.”

But why do network operators ignore their customers?

One can perhaps argue that for a long time, the telecommunications industry has relied on the same business model: Build it and they will come. This might have made sense back when there was limited competition, however, times are changing, and with more operators emerging, it is crucial that telcos shift their focus to become customer-centric and build their offering around customer needs rather than network capability.

“The key is to set realistic customer expectations, and then not to just meet them, but to exceed them – perfectly in unexpected and helpful ways.”- Sir Richard Branson.

Today customers are spoilt for choice and network operators who realise this will stand out from the crowd. By adopting a customer-centric approach to solve customer challenges, telco’s have the opportunity to innovate and focus on delighting their customers with new easy services that meets their needs, reduces complaints, supports self-service and builds a distinctive customer experience that drives network choice.