Twelve bright young faces line up for Trustco’s demanding junior board training

A group of twelve young, dynamic people has been selected for the Trustco junior board induction course which stretches over one year. This is the second group of young business leaders to undergo shadow boardroom training at the diversified resource company.

Eight of the candidates were selected from other private sector companies while four are employed by Trustco.

The selected trainees are Vetjevera Mercy Handura from NamPower, Fwafwa Lysen Sifu from Namfisa, Chairmaine Taati van der Smit from the Attorney General’s office, Ndapwa Tulina Kwedhi, a post-graduate student at the University of the Free State, Sister Kashala, Mandela Rhodes scholar, Hosea Kambonde, the founder of iMarketing Consultants, Kerikora Kavari from Standard Bank, Mayase Kutsi Mbazima from Old Mutual, and Lilian Mbaeva, Auriel Aweries, Iyaloo Akuaake and Hilya Herman, all four from Trustco.

Trustco Group Chief Executive, Dr Quinton van Rooyen said “Those who have climbed to the top of the ladder of success have always received assistance from those at the bottom still holding the ladder tight. Trustco is now paying it forward by supporting those still busy climbing. Trustco owes its success to those who helped us rise to the top, and now we’ll do the same.”

The group started their training recently and will continue until November next year. The training programme is led by Van Rooyen, assisted by Trustco’s External Compliance Advisor, Amanda Bruyns and a bevy of the group’s top executives.