Prime Minister appoints new Executive Directors in the ministries of International Relations, Trade

Following recommendations of the Public Service Commission, the Prime Minister has appointed Pendapala Naanda and Sikongo Haihambo as the new Executive Directors in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, respectively.

Naanda’s will serve his position for a fixed contract of 5 years, effective from 01 January 2021, while Haihambo will serve his position for a fixed contract of 5 years, effective from 01 December 2020.

Naanda brings to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation a wealth of experience in Public Administration acquired during many years of serving at senior and executive levels in public sector. He has been serving as Namibia’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland since 2018 to date.

Naanda held several non-managerial positions at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation since 2006 before his appointment as Deputy Director of Protocol in the same Ministry in 2010. He was appointed as a Director in the private office of the Executive Director of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in 2015 before his appointment as Ambassador in 2018.

Haihambo, on the other hand, is a seasoned executive with over 25 years managerial experience at senior and executive levels in both the private and public sectors. Amongst others, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer: Operations for the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) Namibia for five years, Acting Statistician General at the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), General Manager Commercial Services at the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) for eight years, Regional Manager at Namibia Development Corporation (NDC/NIDA) for seven years, Strategy Implementation Partner at Namibia Training Authority (NTA) for two years, Acting Chief Executive Officer for Rundu Town Council and Management Consultant in his own right. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

f.l.t.r: Sikongo Haihambo, Executive Directors Ministry of Industrialization and Trade and Pendapala Naanda, Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.