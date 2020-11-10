Select Page

Phase 2 of Osino’s drilling and gold exploration progressing well – Executive

Posted by | Nov 17, 2020 |

The results of this year’s drilling have far exceeded expectations and have further strengthened conviction in Twin Hills Central’s growing stature as Namibia’s next major gold deposit, Osino Resources President and CEO, Heye Daun recently said.

Daun said this while updating on the resource drilling and exploration of Osino’s Twin Hills Central gold project in north-central Namibia, where the Canadian gold exploration company holds a dominant 7,000 km2 land position.

Daun said the closely spaced drilling (50x50m collars) demonstrates excellent continuity of mineralization along strike, down dip and towards the north-east where they have discovered an unexpected but welcome, shallower zone of mineralization.

“There have also been several mineralized holes in the gap between the western and eastern lobes (including two with shallow higher grade) in an area previously thought to be barren,” he said.

He further added that they are accordingly putting in place the manpower and infrastructure to be able to expand their drilling rate next year beyond the currently used 8 rigs.

“This will enable us to fast-track the development drilling whilst at the same time expanding brownfields exploration and target testing to make new discoveries,” he explained.

 

