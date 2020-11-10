Movember Golf Day in support of men’s health gets boost from Hollard

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) recently received N$50,000 from Hollard Namibia, in support for the Movember Golf Day.

The Golf Day will take place on 27 ‘Movember’ 2020 at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club, and aims to raise funds to sustain their Men’s Health Clinic for 2021.

Rolf Hansen, Cheif Executive Officer of CAN said the project and all proceeds will directly benefit the CAN men’s clinics and provide support for men who apply to the patient financial assistance programme of CAN.

He explained that teams of 4 players at N$3 000 per team can enter and the winning team wins not only N$1000 per player, but additionally there will be gifts, prizes and hampers to be won as well for the top 3 teams and throughout the day.

“Women and mixed teams are very welcome and we invite private, corporates, school teams and friends to join us for this fun day and entry forms are available with Suann van Heerden by contacting [email protected] or phone 061 237740,” said Hansen.

From left to right- Eneill Buitendag from Hollard, Suann van Heerden from the Cancer Association of Namibian, Herman Stroh from Kosmos 94.1 FM and Rolf Hansen from the Cancer Association of Namibia.