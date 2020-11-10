Select Page

Omaheke boreholes for drought relief come one year after appropriation of funds

Posted by | Nov 16, 2020 | ,

Despite falling behind schedule earlier this year, the Omaheke Regional Council announced this week it is catching up fast with drilling and fitting new boreholes to supply potable water to more rural communities in the region.

At the end of last month, the drilling contractor has sunked 21 of the planned 31 boreholes. Only Gobabis, Otjombinde, Otjinene and Okorumba are still to get more wells.

In addition, 23 existing boreholes have been equipped with solar pumps at a cost of N$2 million for all communities. Next in line is Otjombinde and Otjinene where seven wells must still be equipped, either with solar pumps or submersibles.

So far, the project has taken up N$4.5 million of the Council’s budget with another N$4 million available to complete all the wells.

The Council received a total of N$14,7 million from the Office of the Prime Minister in October and November last year to drill and rehabilitate boreholes in the region. This was in response to a nationwide state of emergency due to drought which was extended to March this year.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

