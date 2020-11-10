New partnership strengthens Paratus ability to deliver high-speed wireless internet

Paratus has chosen Star Solutions to supply its Sonata EPC core network platform for deployment in Namibia, in order to allow them to continue delivering a robust, high speed Internet solution while growing its service offering to customers.

The Sonata EPC platform is used by commercial and private LTE network operators around the world to enable 4G connectivity for users and devices across multiple industries and applications. Its proven scalability, high performance and easy integration with other LTE network elements allow for innovative solutions and deployment use cases.

Various pilot sites have been rolled and Paratus is looking towards having the EPC fully commissioned by mid-November 2020.

Andrew Hall, MD of Paratus Namibia said the Sonata EPC is not only compatible with their current technology, but also compatible with leading world-class technology that can, due to its high-capacity throughput, provide upgrade paths for new product offerings to their clients.

“Our customer’s demands for additional capacity are constantly growing, which is why we believe in continuously investing in the latest technologies so that we can sustain the increasing demands. By selecting Star Solutions as our partner, we are well-positioned to address future growth and expansion as the network platform is reliable and backed up by an excellent support team,” Hall said.

Star Solutions is a global leader in designing and manufacturing mobile network infrastructure products and solutions.

“We are very excited to work with Paratus and to help them leverage our LTE solution. This is another great example of our customers benefiting from our cost-effective, high performance, and easy to deploy network solution,” said Jack Mar, CEO of Star Solutions.

Andrew Hall, Managing Director of Paratus Namibia.