Telecom Namibia embarks on recruitment exercise to fill vacant executive positions

The Board of Directors of Telecom Namibia started the process to recruit vacant positions at Executive level, also focusing on positions that will become vacant in the next 12 months.

The Board will embark on the recruitment for positions of Head Internal Audit & Risk Management, Company Secretary, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head Legal & Regulatory Affairs. The positions of Chief Human Resources Officer and Head Legal & Regulatory Affairs will become vacant at different times during the next 12 months.

The recruitment process will commence the week of 16 November.

“It is our intention to involve the incoming CEO in the recruitment process. We are confident that the advertisements of these very important functions would be shared with the public in the next 10 days. We’ll follow a recruitment plan, and in January we should be able to start shortlisting and have interviews,” Jerry Muadinohamba, Chairperson: Telecom Namibia Board of Directors said.

The Board also announced that the disciplinary process instituted against Jinah Buys on charges relating to purported negligence and/or failure to carry out her duties in terms of the company’s policies with regards to the Canocopy matter has been concluded. Buys has been found not guilty on all charges levelled against her by Telecom Namibia Limited and has since resumed her duties.

“And as part of the Board’s endeavour to ensure that there’s that sort of leadership, continuity and stability, when we onboard him (Stanley Shanapinda, new Telecom Namibia CEO) in January, we’ve resolved to undertake a few strategic recruitment processes. And one such strategic recruitment process is really to commence with the recruitment process for the Chief Human Resources Officer position as well as the Company Secretary and Head Internal Audit and Risk. The idea is to ensure that when the new Chief Executive Officer commences duties, he either finds the process underway or the process would be nearing completion,” Shiwana Ndeunyema, Telecom Namibia Board member and Chairperson of the HR & Remuneration Board sub-committee.

Jerry Muadinohamba, Chairperson: Telecom Namibia Board of Directors.