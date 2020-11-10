NAMDIA seeks to empower vulnerable and disadvantaged communities through self-sustaining opportunities

Diamond marketing and sales company, Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) this week celebrated their one-year anniversary as well as launched their Corporate Social Responsibility vehicle, the NAMIDIA Foundation.

The NAMDIA Foundation is a registered non-profit-organisation under the patronage of NAMDIA and chaired by the CEO of NAMDIA and trusteeship comprising of the Executive Committee of management.

The Foundation is set to function as the Corporate Social Responsibility vehicle of NAMDIA with the purpose to combat the country’s social and economic ills.

Speaking at the double event, Board of Director Chairman, Bryan Eiseb, said the Foundation was officially established in October 2019 and currently focuses on contributing to areas of health, education and sports.

“But we must do more, we need to become innovative and for example find the nexus between our diamonds and tourism so that through the sale of our diamonds we must attract more tourist to Namibia and by so doing assist in the development of the fastest growing sectors in Namibia,” he added.

Speaking at the same event, NAMDIA CEO Kennedy Hamutenya said their purpose is to do their part to alter the social economic fabric of the nation through empowering initiatives in the three fields mentioned by Eiseb.

“Our vision is to transform vulnerable and disadvantaged communities by empowering them through self-sustaining opportunities that improve quality of life, alleviate poverty and stimulate economic growth,” he added.

Hamutenya strongly believe that “No Namibian should be left out” and they will continue to actively engage their shareholder and all stakeholders to ensure that people benefit from the natural endowment of the diamond resources.

Since its inception, NAMDIA has spent over N$20 million on various charity and philanthropic programmes and anticipates continuing being involved in life changing initiatives through the

NAMDIA Foundation.

“The NAMDIA Foundation will continue to embark upon new projects with the aim of producing lifelong generational benefits that will contribute to the overall social economic growth of the

nation. We will continue to broaden our scope of operations through donations and sponsorships to organizations, institutions and individuals for charitable and philanthropic purposes aimed at

yielding long term life-changing results,” the diamond marketing and sales company concluded.