Air Namibia adds Ondangwa and Walvis Bay holiday route to their flight roster

National airline, Air Namibia will operate flights between Ondangwa and Walvis Bay from 4 December to 10 January, 2021, the airline announced in a statement this week.

The route will be serviced by Air Namibia’s Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft with 37 seating capacity. Travel time between the north and the coast is 60 minutes Air Namibia spokesperson, Twaku Kayofa said.

The much-needed service will give passengers a better alternative travel option, especially with the fast-approaching festive season which normally leaves thousands of people without an efficient mode of transportation between coastal towns and the northern part of the country, he added.

“Moreover, this route will reduce road congestion and improve mobility within the country,” he said, adding that the flights will be operated on Fridays and Sundays.

According to Kayofa, this development opens new travel possibilities and opportunities, as the national airline continues to respond positively to the increasing demand for travelling by air.

Meanwhile, further to this development, Kayofa said effective 4 December, Air Namibia will increase its flight frequencies between Eros – Ondangwa from 2 to 3 daily flights on Friday and Sunday.

“Passengers who wish to travel between Windhoek and Walvisbay would be able to do so via Ondangwa, seamless connection. We look forward to seeing you on board,” he concluded.

 

