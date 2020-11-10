Great relief to farmers in the NCA, as Oshakati Elolo abattoir reopened

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Carl Schlettwein this week reopened the Oshakati Elolo Abattoir which had been closed down in 2016.

The Oshakati Eloolo Abattoir will be run under the management and operation of a local company, KIAT Investment Holdings in partnership with Ningbo Agriculture Investment Group.

Speaking at the event, Schlettwein said the reopening of the abattoir will support the government policies and strategies to facilitate market access of livestock and livestock products as well as the development of the beef value chain in the northern communal areas (NCA) of the country.

According to CEO of KIAT/Ningbo JV, Paully Iipinge the joint efforts will be a great relief to farmers in the NCA

Speaking at the same occasion, Ningbo’s Director, Zhuang Caizeng said the venture shall work hard and turn the abattoir into a first-class modern export enterprise.

“We have confidence and responsibility that together with the Ministry of Agriculture, we will export NCA cattle and mutton to China, increase foreign exchange reserves for the country, and bring many job opportunities to the people,” he said.

Furthermore, he said they shall discuss with the relevant authority to increase the abattoir capacity from its current capacity per day from 70 to 250.

“At the increased capacity, we forecast we shall employee 150 employees at the abattoir. Beside operation at abattoir, Ningbo company plan to work together with local farmers to raise grass and cattle to further create job and business opportunities locally,” Caizenge added.