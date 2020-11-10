449 COVID-19 recoveries recorded in a day

The Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, on Thursday announced that 449 new COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the past 24-hours.

Shangula in a daily update said, 441 of the recoveries are from Khomas Region, while Erongo recorded 7 and Kunene one, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,188.

To date, since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country in march, Namibia has recorded, 13,345 cumulative cases, 12,188 recoveries, and 135 deaths.