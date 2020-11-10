Select Page

449 COVID-19 recoveries recorded in a day

Posted by | Nov 12, 2020 |

449 COVID-19 recoveries recorded in a day

The Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, on Thursday announced that 449 new COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the past 24-hours.

Shangula in a daily update said, 441 of the recoveries are from Khomas Region, while Erongo recorded 7 and Kunene one, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,188.

To date, since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country in march, Namibia has recorded, 13,345 cumulative cases, 12,188 recoveries, and 135 deaths.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Bel Espirt Clinic enlightens the community on mental health issues

Bel Espirt Clinic enlightens the community on mental health issues

14 September 2017

Cancer apple campaign offers shopping vouchers at Maerua SuperSpar

Cancer apple campaign offers shopping vouchers at Maerua SuperSpar

15 March 2013

Blue bank donates 1000 food parcels and immune boosters to Walvis Bay residents

Blue bank donates 1000 food parcels and immune boosters to Walvis Bay residents

23 July 2020

Armed forces receive field hospital

Armed forces receive field hospital

10 October 2014