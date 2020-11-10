Verran joins Antler Gold Board of Directors

Canadian-based gold exploration company, Antler Gold this week announced the appointment of Dale Verran, to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Verran has extensive work experience in Namibia over a 12-year period where he was involved with discoveries including the Omitiomire Copper Deposit (International Base Metals Limited), the Kaudom South kimberlites (Motapa Diamonds Inc.), and the Marble Ridge Uranium Zone (Pitchstone Exploration Ltd.).

He has an intimate knowledge of Namibian geology through his post-graduate studies and has taught the M.Sc. Course in Exploration Geochemistry at the University of Namibia.

Internationally, Verran has over 20 years of experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry and currently serves as the CEO of Fortune Bay Corp, a gold-focused exploration and development company. He has previously served as Vice President, Exploration for Denison Mines Corp., Executive Technical Director for Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd., and as Exploration Manager for Manica Minerals Limited.

The company granted 250,000 incentive stock options under the it’s Stock Option Plan to Verran.

Antler Gold is focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia. Antler’s Erongo Gold Project covers areas of the Navachab-Damara Belt, which is highly prospective for gold, and overlies similar lithologies and structures as the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR’s Navachab and B2 Golds’ Otjikoto) as well as Osino’s recent Twin Hills discovery.