NFA- The Brave Warriors have an equal chance against Mali on Friday night and are more than prepared to get a positive result against their host.

Namibia and Mali clash on Friday in Bamako at the 26 March Stadium, 19h00 local time, and with Guinea having beaten Chad last night 1-0 to go three points clear in Group A of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers, there will be no love lost on the night.

“We came here with a purpose of getting a positive result and that remains key for us. It’s an opportunity for us to do our best and match them. They have the names, we have the players that can be counted on. We are very prepared to the best of our abilities,” said goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

BlackBurn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe agreed with Vries and added that one plays every game to win.

“The expectation for every game is to win and it’s no different for us. We can match them and probably be better. We need to get the basics right and stay focused on our plans and anything can happen. The Guinea-Chad result makes it more interesting but it’s one game at a time,” said Nyambe.

Coach Bobby Samaria is working with 25 players and team captain Petrus Shitembi is also optimistic.

“We playing a tough and experienced side who also wants to qualify but we have to follow instructions and do our best”, Shitembi states.

Deon Hotto echoed his teammates views and promised to give his all on Friday.

“I need to replicate what I have doing for my country and my form recently also gives me confidence to help the team,” Hotto said.

The match will kick-off at 19h00, local time and the two teams will then travel to Windhoek by the weekend for their second meeting on Tuesday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.