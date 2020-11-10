MTC streaming bundles for DStv subscribers launched

MTC this week entered a new partnership with MultiChoice Namibia, to provide streaming bundles to its DStv subscribers in Namibia.

The Streaming Bundles will allow customers to stream DStv and Showmax content on their mobile devices at a cheaper cost than normal Internet bundles for those with an active DStv and/or Showmax subscription.

“The new offering was prompted by the need to keep on innovating and offering affordable products and services to our customers, hence we have decided to design this package, a new offering that will ease the cost of streaming, and permit you to watch and enjoy your movies without digging deep in your pockets,” said Melvin Angula, MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer.

For now, the Streaming Bundles can only be purchased through the MTC service menu *682# (Select Bundles and choose Streaming Bundles), while purchases through the MTC App is expected to be ready before end November. This service is also available to purchase by all pre-paid customers service plans, except Netman Time. A promotion is currently running on these bundles until 02 February 2021.

“Self-service platforms act as first lines of support which help customers understand our products better, and Showmax and DStv is no exception. With the vast content offering available, as a business, we continue to enrich the lives of our customers by providing awarding-winning movies, series and sport so that our customers enjoy world-class entertainment,” said Roger Gertze, MD of MultiChoice Namibia.

In order to enjoy the streaming bundle, customers can use DStv on any broadband internet connection, including ADSL, 3G/HSDPA, 4G/LTE or Wi-Fi. A minimum connection speed of 2Mbps is required, but for the best experience, we recommend a 4Mbps line or faster.

Video sizes for DStv Catch Up and Showmax vary in size, depending on the quality of the video and the length of the title: Series can range from 200 MB to 300 MB. Movies can be anywhere from 700 MB to 5 GB.

MTC Streaming Bundles are configured to provide the optimal quality on mobile devices and the bandwidth is set to a maximum of 480p.

