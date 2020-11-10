MVA Fund advises on 60-second tyre check

During the tyre-safety activation held recently at the Kapps Farm Roadblock in Windhoek, the MVA Fund reminded drivers to do a 60-second check on their vehicle tyres as it helps reduce road carnage.

The activation held with Namibian Police, Private Road Safety Forum (PSRSF) and other road safety stakeholders is part of the upcoming Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, set to be launched on 25 November.

“Daily tyre inspection is an easy task to do, but can cause us a lot of emotional and financial trauma if not done often and properly. As we prepare for Festive Season travels, let us make it a habit to check that our vehicle tyres are in good working condition before embarking on a journey – as this could save lives,” said Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, MVA Fund Chief Corporate Affairs.

As part of the activation, drivers were educated on the importance of tyre maintenance and keeping the tyre pressure correct as per vehicle user manuals or information stickers. Furthermore, great emphasis was also placed on urging drivers not to repair tyres that have big or sidewall punctures as well as those worn below the legal tread depth.

A dipstick survey was carried out to determine journey preparedness based on the conditions of tyres and level of tyre-safety knowledge. Of the 60 vehicles surveyed, 33% were certified not journey prepared as they had worn-out tyres and defective spare wheels. Data further indicated that some of the vehicles were not properly inflated, which then signify the importance of checking tyre pressure.