Omusati Region receives 10,000 booklets on early and unintended pregnancies – Communities to access good quality comprehensive sex-ed

Star For Life, a non-profit organisation that empowers young people, handed over 10,000 booklets on early and unintended pregnancies to the Omusati Region.

Susan Linosi, Manager of Star For Life said the Ohangwena and Omusati regions were chosen with the funding from UNESCO to run the early and untended campaign, because they have high numbers of teenage pregnancies.

“The campaign priorities is to ensure that adolescents and young people have access to good quality comprehensive sexuality education to equip them to make informed life choices and prevent early and unintended pregnancy,” she said.

Linosi further explained that in 2013, the Ministers of Health and Education from 21 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa endorsed an ESA Ministerial Commitment, that focuses on Early and Unintended Pregnancy (EUP) and a regional EUP campaign was launched in 2017 by the Technical Coordinating Group of the Commitment.

Elba-Maria Indongo, Education Coordinator of the Omusati Region expressed excitement that Star of Life has enlighten their minds with the booklets and shown them a new path to deal with early and unintended pregnancies.

“It is surely encouraging us teachers and learners to talk freely with each other on the preventing of early and unintended pregnancy,” she concluded.