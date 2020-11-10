Select Page

Omusati Region receives 10,000 booklets on early and unintended pregnancies – Communities to access good quality comprehensive sex-ed

Posted by | Nov 11, 2020 |

Omusati Region receives 10,000 booklets on early and unintended pregnancies – Communities to access good quality comprehensive sex-ed

Star For Life, a non-profit organisation that empowers young people, handed over 10,000 booklets on early and unintended pregnancies to the Omusati Region.

Susan Linosi, Manager of Star For Life said the Ohangwena and Omusati regions were chosen with the funding from UNESCO to run the early and untended campaign, because they have high numbers of teenage pregnancies.

“The campaign priorities is to ensure that adolescents and young people have access to good quality comprehensive sexuality education to equip them to make informed life choices and prevent early and unintended pregnancy,” she said.

Linosi further explained that in 2013, the Ministers of Health and Education from 21 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa endorsed an ESA Ministerial Commitment, that focuses on Early and Unintended Pregnancy (EUP) and a regional EUP campaign was launched in 2017 by the Technical Coordinating Group of the Commitment.

Elba-Maria Indongo, Education Coordinator of the Omusati Region expressed excitement that Star of Life has enlighten their minds with the booklets and shown them a new path to deal with early and unintended pregnancies.

“It is surely encouraging us teachers and learners to talk freely with each other on the preventing of early and unintended pregnancy,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Ambassador for Deaf

Ambassador for Deaf

2 August 2013

Concert to raise funds for cancer

Concert to raise funds for cancer

4 November 2011

MCA projects transferred to COSDEF

MCA projects transferred to COSDEF

6 December 2013

Business School donates to early learning centres in the Hardap Region

Business School donates to early learning centres in the Hardap Region

13 December 2016