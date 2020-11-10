All systems go for the elections: ECN

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has informed the public and the electorate that representatives of political parties, association and independent candidates successfully completed the process of verifying and signing off of sample ballot papers.

The Commisiion recently confirmed that the printing of the ballot papers has thus commenced and progressing well, therefore the preparation for the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections remain on course

Theo Mujoro, Chief Electoral Officer at the ECN said they have completed the compilation of final voter register’s statistics for the elections and they are delighted to share the final list of candidates representing political parties and independent candidates contesting in the Regional Council election as well as the names of political parties and associations contesting the Local Authorities election.

“Five constituencies will go uncontested because, in each case, only one candidates was nominated, they are Kavango West Region, Nkurenkuru, Tondoro, Mankupi and Kapako constituencies and in the Oshana region, Uuvudhiya constituency,” he added.

Mujoro said that they are currently busy with voter and civic education activities in all fourteen regions of the country to educate the citizenry on the importance of casting their vote.

“The objectives of the voter and civic education for the forthcoming elections are to ensure that the electorate is well educated on the correct marking of ballot papers with a view to minimize the number of rejected or spoilt ballots as well as to increase voter turnout,” he added.

Further more he said voter information such as the polling timetable amongst others has been finalised and can be accessed on their social media platforms as well as the ECN website at www.ecn.na.

“Lastly, we will be conducting training of presiding officers and polling officials from 10 to 14 November and 18 to 20 November 2020, respectively and we are currently also working on transport logistics as well as preparing materials and equipment for the various constituencies and local authority areas in order to ensure timely delivery,” he concluded.