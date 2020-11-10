Integrated physical education and school sports programme launched

The Integrated Physical Education and School Sports (IPESS) programme and advocacy campaign to improve the status of physical education and school sports was launched on Wednesday in Windhoek

The initiative builds on the solid foundation of Sport for Development and will be a major driver to improve the health of children, both physically and psychologically.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC), the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation launched the campaign.

The programme will also see physical education and school sports become an intrinsic part of all school learners’ overall development and forms part of their healthy lifestyle. Local learners of all ages, teachers, school officials, parents and the private sector, amongst others will stimulate and raise the interest and participation in physical education and school sports.

The first major corporate sponsor of the IPESS programme is Green Enterprise Solutions, whose MD, Kehad Snydewel, handed over a check for N$ 350,000.- as a Gold Sponsor.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon. Agnes Tjongarero at the launch said, the campaign represents a huge milestone for the two ministries’ efforts in improving the status of physical education and school sport.

“We believe that it will become the bedrock of our entire sport development continuum,” Tjongarero.

According to Tjongarero the advocacy campaign will in the coming months be rolled out across the 14 regions and engage all the relevant stakeholders to participate in sporting and physical educational activities.

The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Faustina Caley in her speech said; “Life Skills are not only learned in the classroom, but through practice, implementation and learning. As such, the Ministry sees Integrated Physical Education and School Sports as a vehicle not only for a healthy nation, but also to improve the life skills of our learners.”

