Audit to identify the quantity and composition of waste generated at household level to commence next week

Posted by | Nov 11, 2020 |

The City of Windhoek will be carrying out a Household Waste Audit during the week of the 16 to 20 November, the municipality announced this week.

The city fathers said the aim of the waste audit is to identify the quantity and composition of
waste generated at household level.

“During the waste audit, City of Windhoek teams will be collecting at random, a number of bins on the same day the municipal trucks empty the household refuse bins in the respective areas,” a statement released read.

According to the municipality, the wheelie bins will be collected from different houses in your area early in the mornings and delivered back same day in the afternoon.

“There will be no need for any such team members to enter or gain access to any property for the above-mentioned purpose,” the municipality concluded.

 

