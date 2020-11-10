Fistball action returns this weekend – First tourney to take place in Swakopmund

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup tournament will take place on Saturday, 14 November, at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) after a an eight-month disruption following COVID-19 social distancing measures.

The first games will kick-off at 08:30, and the finals of each category will start at 16:30.

Made up of Groups A and B, the Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup tournament will see nine participating teams compete for bragging rights and top honours. The best two teams from each group will advance to the Category A semi-finals, while the third and fourth-placed teams will book places in the Category B semi-finals.

“It is a two-half tournament, and the finals of both categories are between the best out of five sets up to 11 points,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

In Group A, rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1) and the current Bank Windhoek Fistball League champions Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1), will again battle it out for bragging rights on match day. During their previous encounter in February, CFC 1 narrowly won 3:2 after a dramatic final against the Green-Whites, SKW.

“We are looking forward to electrifying performances in both groups and a youth game between the hosts, SFC and SKW,” said Minz, who added that hosts SFC 1 will be boosted by the home turf advantage.

Minz concluded that other teams should not write Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) off, as the team won the opening tournament trophy in the Category B in February, their first in over 20 years.

“After a long wait, we are delighted that Namibian fistball players can once again get back in the game and hone their skills in preparation for international competitions and the sport’s development. All the best to every participant,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody.

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup tournament will conclude with an awards ceremony.