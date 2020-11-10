Youth Games officially launched

The 2nd edition of the MTC Namibia Youth, was launched this week, Agnes Tjongarero, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, under the theme ‘Building on Sporting Excellence’.

The Games will be held at the National Youth Service (NYS) Training Centre in Rietfontein, Otjozondjupa region from 16 to 18 December.

The Games will serve the purpose of providing an opportunity to talents from all fourteen regions to be selected for Team Namibian for the upcoming African Union Sport Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games, scheduled for December 2021 in Lesotho.

The Games will comprise of Athletics, able and para-athletes, Basketball, Boxing, Netball, Tennis, Volleyball and Football and a total number of 153, consisting of 79 female competitors and 74 male competitors will participate in the Games.

MTC, the main sponsor allocated an amount of N$1.8 million toward the games.

Hon. Agnes Tjongarero, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service handing the over the Games to the Governor of Otjozondjupa, Honourable James Uerikua, the host region.