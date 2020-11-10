Cancer Association offers free short courses on home-based care of terminal ill patients to 20 participants

The Cancer Association of Namibian (CAN) is offering training to members of the public with basic palliative care for cancer patients, to the next round of capacity building in this field.

People with a confirmed background in home-based care-giving, patient care and have a willingness to be trained on care-giving are welcome to apply for the training, the Association said in a statement.

According to the Association, they are offering this training because institutionalised palliative care is not readily accessible to Namibians without medical insurance and they pride themselves in capacitating families who have a member facing terminal cancer diagnosis to provide home-based care to their love ones.

A maximum of 20 participants, who submit their CV and background to confirm experience in care-giving to [email protected] by 15 November 2020 and they will only contact successful candidates.

The course will be facilitated by Sister Marjorie Katjire on behalf of CAN and will start from 1 December to 3 December 2020 at the CAN Head Office Training Room.

Home-based cancer care can be defined as any form of assistance provided to a sick person referred to as the patient directly in the home by family, friends and members of the local community, cooperating with the advice and support from the training health workers.

Patience, compassion, attentiveness, dependability and trustworthiness are the qualities of a good caregiver.