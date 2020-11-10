Newly relocated Agribank regional office in Katima Mulilo to improve client experience

Agribank inaugurated its newly relocated regional office in Katima Mulilo last week to improve its client experience as well as to ensure conducive working environment for staff when servicing farmers and potential farmers in the Zambezi region.

Though the bank has been operational for some years in the town, the new office elevates the Bank’s visibility and accessibility to clients and other stakeholders.

In his speech that was read on his behalf by Peter Mwala, Zambezi Regional Governor Lawrence Sampofu said the opening of the new Agribank office in Katima Mulilo is a welcome expression of the trust and confidence that Agribank has in the economic potential of the town and the region at large. Sampofu therefore urged the residents of the Zambezi region, particularly women and youth to make use of the office and utilize the services that are brought at their doorsteps.

“I am pleased to learn that Agribank has recently introduced the women and youth scheme, with relaxed conditions. It is my hope that more young people and women from this region will take advantage of this scheme and become producers of note. The Zambezi region is endowed with sufficient fertile land and water and if you add productive youth and women to this equation, we can make our region the breadbasket of our country,” Sampofu said.

On his part, Agribank Chief Executive Officer Sakaria Nghikembua highlighted the Bank embarked on a transformation journey a few years ago that encompasses the transparency, excellent corporate governance, employee development as well as socio-economic transformation. “We are the best governed state-owned enterprise in Namibia, I can go on record and say that. We have very good record of risk management approaches and systems, strong internal controls, we comply with procurement policies of government and that is very important to us, if the institution is properly governed then the sustainability is ensured,” he said.

Meanwhile, the bank’s Chairperson Michael Iyambo expressed gratitude on Bank’s interventions in the region which includes agri-advisory services and trainings that saw 682 farmers benefiting in the region.

Iyambo appealed to the local staff to continue rendering superior customer service, ensure accountability and extend professional courtesy to all stakeholders. “If we live by these values, I am sure that we will cement our position as the leading public enterprise in service delivery in Namibia while fulfilling our notable mandate in making a developmental impact,” he concluded.

From left to right: Bennick Kamwi Branch Manager of Katima Mulilo Chairperson Micheal Iyambo Chief Executive Office Sakaria Nghikembua Acting Governor of Zambezi Region Peter Mwalaat the inauguration.