Select Page

Air Namibia suspends Cape Town, Johannesburg flights for four weeks

Posted by | Nov 10, 2020 |

Air Namibia suspends Cape Town, Johannesburg flights for four weeks

Due to the scheduled heavy maintenance of its two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft, Air Namibia will suspend flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg for a period of 4 weeks, starting 16 November.

Air Namibia’s ERJ fleet is used for servicing all domestic routes, as well as Cape Town and Johannesburg routes, however, due to maintenance activities, the airline will be operating 2 of the 4 aircraft only.

The domestic routes will continue to operate as scheduled, as it remains unaffected by the scheduled maintenance activities.

“These heavy scheduled maintenance activities will be undertaken by our own Namibian employees, who are fully trained and certified aircraft maintenance engineers. The Air Namibia maintenance team is duly registered, and has been maintaining the ERJ fleet for the past 10 years,” Theo Mberirua, Interim CEO of Air Namibia said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Performance cruiser fans set for a ride of their lives’, as local Harley-Davidson Chapter hosts brag night on Friday

Performance cruiser fans set for a ride of their lives’, as local Harley-Davidson Chapter hosts brag night on Friday

31 July 2019

Revived old-style Quantum minibus continues under Hiace livery

Revived old-style Quantum minibus continues under Hiace livery

16 December 2019

Africa’s gateway to the continent’s Tyre Community coming in April

Africa’s gateway to the continent’s Tyre Community coming in April

22 March 2018

New Jaguar XF: Luxurious, beautiful, connected

New Jaguar XF: Luxurious, beautiful, connected

6 October 2020