Air Namibia suspends Cape Town, Johannesburg flights for four weeks

Due to the scheduled heavy maintenance of its two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft, Air Namibia will suspend flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg for a period of 4 weeks, starting 16 November.

Air Namibia’s ERJ fleet is used for servicing all domestic routes, as well as Cape Town and Johannesburg routes, however, due to maintenance activities, the airline will be operating 2 of the 4 aircraft only.

The domestic routes will continue to operate as scheduled, as it remains unaffected by the scheduled maintenance activities.

“These heavy scheduled maintenance activities will be undertaken by our own Namibian employees, who are fully trained and certified aircraft maintenance engineers. The Air Namibia maintenance team is duly registered, and has been maintaining the ERJ fleet for the past 10 years,” Theo Mberirua, Interim CEO of Air Namibia said.