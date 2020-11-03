Select Page

City of Windhoek urges residents to pay their monthly accounts on time

Posted by | Nov 10, 2020 |

City of Windhoek urges residents to pay their monthly accounts on time

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is concerned with the low rate of payment of monthly municipal accounts by clients over the past months, stating also that they are not insensitive to the economic hardships that clients are exposed to due to COVID-19.

However, the City has warned that the continued non payment of monthly municipal accounts will result in exorbitant accumulated client arrears, which can become unrealistic to pay back, or can result in prolonged discontinuation of services.

“We can only continue to provide services to residents when residents honour their monthly accounts, therefore failure of residents to honour their monthly account payments will result in us not being able to pay its bulk suppliers, NamWater and NamPower,” they explained.

The residents of Windhoek are being urged to remain responsible for their monthly accounts and further to avoid unnecessary discontinuation of services, the City is hereby appealing to clients to ensure that their monthly municipal accounts are paid, alternatively that payment arrangements are done at their Debt Management officers without delay.

“We are counting on the support and understanding of our esteemed clients,” the City concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

U.S. Embassy continues to support the government in enhancing emergency management capabilities

U.S. Embassy continues to support the government in enhancing emergency management capabilities

26 March 2018

Manufacturing without considering distribution chains is futile

Manufacturing without considering distribution chains is futile

25 April 2016

MTC seeks to knock-out gender violence. Upcoming project gains momentum

MTC seeks to knock-out gender violence. Upcoming project gains momentum

24 July 2019

Blue Bank reduces interest rates

Blue Bank reduces interest rates

24 August 2020