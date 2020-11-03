Select Page

Coastal store raises funds for cancer

Posted by | Nov 9, 2020 |

The Cancer Association received a donation of N$12, 815, which was raised through the #thinkpink challenge throughout October, to mark #BreastCancerAwarnessMonth.

The money was raised through Suremix, a precast and paving store at the coast, who donated N$5 for every cubic of ready mix concrete sold during October to the association.

“We want to thank each and every client who did the challenge with us throughout the month of October and we are extremely grateful to announce that by receiving your support in regard to our pledge we were able to do an official handover, to this important cause,” said Zanel Strydom from Suremix.

 

 

 

(l-r) Tinus van Zyl from Suremix, Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia and Ryno Pienaar from Suremix.

