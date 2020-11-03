Swimmers break relay records at second long course gala

Participating swimmers in the second 2020 Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala registered three new Namibia Swimming Union (NASU) records in the relays event.

Dolphins Swimming Club’s Naan Jiao, Ainoa Naukosho, Milan Prinsloo, and Ernst Jansen broke the Mixed ten and Under 400metre (m) Freestyle relay in a time of 5:18.24. Kayleb Benade, Elias Nakaleke, Jessica Humphrey, and Mark Tibazarwa, from Aqua Swimming and Fitness, broke the Mixed 11 and Under 12 400m Freestyle relay in 4:51.90.

Another Dolphins Swimming Club team comprising Arkell Wellmann, Heleni Stergiadis, Viktoria Ellmies, Marco Henning set a new Mixed 17 and Under 18 400m Freestyle relay record with a time of 4:01.23.

Bank Windhoek’s second Long Course Gala for the year took place over the weekend at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek.

Hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the swimming competition between clubs or groups of swimmers, especially the youth, saw 120 contestants from Aqua Swimming Club and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy, who competed in 758 events.

NASU’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara, said that the event was successful. “With the sun shining and spirits high, the swimmers took to the water with splashing flare and had many achieving some personal best times,” she said.

With adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols set out by the Namibian Sport Commission (NSC), the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala is open to all registered clubs and swimmers. The third instalment will occur on Friday 27 and Saturday, 28 November 2020, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.