Select Page

Geingob congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

Posted by | Nov 9, 2020 |

Geingob congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, 7 November for his victory in the US Presidential elections, saying that Namibia is looking forward to working with Biden on stronger bilateral relations.

“Namibia looks forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden in the interest of stronger bilateral relations and a multilateral order that champions a better and fairer world,” Geingob said.

Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America. Geingob said Namibia appreciated Biden’s support during the country’s fight for independence.

“During our fight for freedom, we have come to know Joe Biden as a principled Senator who stood firm in the fight against apartheid in South Africa and the region,” Geingob added.

Caption: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

We fervently believe that only Africans can develop Africa – Dangote Group

We fervently believe that only Africans can develop Africa – Dangote Group

3 June 2019

SADC nominee for African Union chair

SADC nominee for African Union chair

12 January 2017

Develop your speaking and presentation skills with Toastmasters

Develop your speaking and presentation skills with Toastmasters

17 April 2019

Namibian economic commentary

Namibian economic commentary

6 August 2018