Temporary suspension of applications for new mineral rights announced

The Ministry of Mines and Energy will not consider or process new applications for mineral rights for a period of 9 months, effective 18 November 2020 to 17 August, 2021, in order to review the requirements and procedures under the Minerals (Prospecting and Mining) Act, 1992.

The purpose of this review is to update and align the application requirements and procedures to best practices and current national policy, streamline the specific fees and provide for an effective procedure within the law given global developments since 1992, the Ministry of Mines and Energy spokesperson Andreas Simon said.

Simon said in this regard, the ministry has invited the public, the mining industry, and any affected

or interested persons to submit written representations and comments within the next seven working days from the date of this publication.

“The mining industry and the public will have an opportunity to comment on the draft policy and legal framework for granting new mineral licenses as the draft reviewed document will be communicated to the public and availed on the ministry,” he concluded.