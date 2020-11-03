Select Page

Posted by | Nov 6, 2020 |

FlyWestair connects Windhoek to Walvis Bay and Walvis Bay to Ondangwa

FlyWestair will offer direct flight between Eros Airport, and Walvis Bay starting 20 November, while additional schedules will allow residents of the coast to travel to the north, as the schedule will connect to Ondangwa every Friday with return flights to the coast every Sunday.

According to a statement from the airline, the new route will offer a link between Eros Airport and the coast, a route that has not been available in many years.

“This convenient travel option from Eros will cut out travelling time to and from Hosea Kutako International Airport,” they added.

The route will be operated with a pressurized twin engine aircraft or Embraer EMB 145 jet regional jet aircraft, depending on passenger loads.

Less than a month ago, FlyWestair was the first Namibian airline to resume scheduled flights between Cape Town and Windhoek, twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, and recently, became the first privately owned Namibian airline to connect Windhoek to Johannesburg every Tuesday and Thursday.

 

