Government’ launches 2nd phase of the Nationhood, National Pride Campaign

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology launched the National Strategic Framework and five-year Implementation Plan of the Nationhood and National Pride Campaign Programme, 2nd phase, this week.

The launch, which was witnessed by Founding President Sam Nujoma and former President Hifikepuny Pohamba in Windhoek, aims to chart a path on the execution of all national endeavour with a bearing to nation building and national pride.

Nangolo Mbumba, Vice President, in his address on behalf of, Dr. President Hage Geingob said after independence, it was necessary to develop a narrative of nationhood to unite a country whose social fabric had been fractured by apartheid and today the nationhood narrative has gone beyond reconciliation.

“It is our history, struggle for independence and desirable cultural values that unite us and I call upon all Namibians to become champions and ambassadors of the Nationhood and National Pride Programme,” Geingob remarked.

The five year plan is implemented through 12 strategic pillars and objective which are, amongst others, to strengthen the national identity of Namibia, accelerate research and innovation efforts on nationhood and national pride as well as to intensify the fight against all forms of crime and violence in the country.