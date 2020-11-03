Select Page

Rössing donates reusable pads to the girl child

Nov 6, 2020

Girls from the Willem Borchard Primary School which is situated in a settlement in the Dâures constituency of the Erongo Regionin Okambahe, recently received reusable sanitary pads from Rössing Uranium, as part of their outreach projects.

Rössing partnered with AnnPads Namibia to provide the sanitary wear to the girl child from the school.

Daylight Ekandjo, Manager for Partnerships, Communication and External Affairs said the donation is in support of the Ministry of Education’s initiative to keep the girl child in school, even on the days that she is menstruating as girls tend to stay out of school during their menstrual cycle if they do not have the required sanitary pads to attend to their needs.

“We read reports of how the girls child continues to stay away from school during their menstrual cycle and these continuous reports have prompted us to contribute to the government’s efforts of helping the girl child stay in school and ultimately complete their education,” added Ekandjo.

Hermine Bertolini, founder of AnnPads Namibia said the aim is to reach the girl child mostly in the rural areas and empower them through such initiatives.

“I am pleased to have partnered with Rössing on this initiative, as this also helped us educate the boy child through our presentations on menstruation and we found great value from the engagements with learners, as they showed willingness to learn,” explained Bertolini.

Bertolini did a presentation on the socio economic and psychological impact the menstrual cycle has on learners. The presentation was done with both girls and boys present as the issue at hand impacts both gender.

Elias Uusiku, Principle of Willem Borchard Primary School said they are honoured to be beneficiaries Rössing’s outreach programme. “We appreciate this initiative, and that our school is benefiting from the programme, it means a lot to us,” he added.

 

 

The five learners from Willem Borchard Primary School, who received training from AnnPads Namibia’s found Hermine Bertolini on how to make reusable sanitary pads.

