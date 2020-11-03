Hold on to your masks gamers, NamLAN 2020 is coming online

The biggest local annual gaming competition since 2008, NamLAN, which features select popular titles of sportsman-rivalry for a prize-pool, will officially start on 13 to 29 November.

This year, the event has adapted according to the current restrictions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and NamLAN 2020 will be hosted entirely online for the very first time, Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) spokesperson, Salome De Bruyn said.

An entry fee of N$200 per person will give you access to the action on Call of Duty (COD): Warzone, COD: Modern Warfare (CDL), Assetto Corsa, League of Legends and Defence of the Ancients 2 (DotA2).

All games will be hosted online so each player will be responsible for their own setup and internet connectivity as required by the games played.

De Bruyn said registrations are open until 11 November 2020 and are available on the NamLAN website along with further event details and game rules www.namlan.org

The details of the prize-pool can also be found on the NamLAN website.

Meanwhile De Bruyn said all proceeds of the competitions will go into funding the trip for the Namibian Esports team that will travel to the IESF’s Esports World Championship slated for Israel.

NamLAN 2020 is being hosted by the NESA and will be presenting amazing cash prize-pool made possible by Logitech G, Future CC, Vander Designs, Evolve IT and SIM Race Africa.