Old Mutual invests N$300,000 in community policing

Posted by | Nov 6, 2020 |

Old Mutual Namibia has made community policing part of its social responsibility, having invested over N$300,000 in the neighbourhood watches across Windhoek since 2018.

The company committed just over N$200,000 towards to the Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) Association of Namibia in collaboration with the Namibian Police Force’s Community Crime Prevention initiative, to identify and facilitate all necessary material and equipment needed by registered neighbourhood watch in Namibia, sourced from local suppliers.

The financial support from Old Mutual affords the neighbourhood watch patrol cards, flashlights, caps, high visibility vests, golfer shirts, razor mesh fences, branded metal boards, boots and trousers, among others.

“Personal safety and security matters to everyone and as an established Namibian brand, we have an invested interest in making our communities safer and more secure through collaboration with key safety and security stakeholders,” said Ndangi Katoma, Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy at Old Mutual.

 

 

 

Mariane Muvangua chairperson and Erasmus Emosho Deputy Chairperson of Okaramba and Ondundu streets Neighbourhood Watches.

