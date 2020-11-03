Britz takes charge of Young Warriors ahead of COSAFA showpiece

NFA – James Britz will take charge of the Young Warriors as they prepare to compete at the 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championship from 3-13 December in Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

Britz will take charge of the team for the championship that also acts as the zonal qualifiers for the 2021 CAF Under-20 Africa Natios Cup. He will be assisted by Jerry Zimmer.

Also in the fold are Ephraim Tjihonge as the goalkeeping coach, Dawid Gaogoseb as team manager; Charl Botha, the fitness coach and Herman Naobeb as the equipment manager, while Richard Jansen will be the team medic.

Namibia are in Group B with defending champions Zambia, Malawi and Comoros Islands, while the three-team Group C is made up of Angola, Eswatini and Botswana.

South Africa and Zimbabwe were drawn in Group A along with Mozambique and Lesotho.

Namibia will open their campaign against Zambia on 4 December then face Malawi on 7 December before concluding first stage action against Comoros Island on 9 December.

Only the top team in each pool and the best-placed runners-up advance to the semifinals, with the two teams that contest the decider to earn a place in the CAF Under-20 Cup of Nations next year.

Britz is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to the challenge.

“It’s a great honor for me to be bestowed with this chance and the championship being about AFCON Qualifiers makes it so exciting and encouraging. We will do our best and we are glad football is getting back and this can only get better,” he said.