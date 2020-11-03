Rössingers book many decades of loyalty and service

Longevity is the hallmark of employment at Rössing Uranium. Recently the mine awarded its 13 longest serving employees for tenures ranging from 30 to 45 years.

The mine’s Managing Director, Johan Coetzee congratulated these staff members, saying “I take my hat off to all of you – the long-serving employees, for reaching this important milestone in your careers. You have indeed served Rössing with dedication and pride.”

“It is about the loyalty, commitment and pride that you, our recipients have demonstrated in your service to Rössing, and we have come here to acknowledge you and applaud you,” he said adding that what each of these 13 employees has done is nothing less than a mark of passion, dedication and perseverance.

“It is these loyal colleagues who laid the foundation upon which Rössing has evolved, and in fact at times survived, through trying times, like what we are going through the past few years,” he said.

35-years serving employee Glynis Labuschagne shared her journey that started in July 1985 as the Confidential Secretary to the Superintendent, Stock Items, and now serving as the Company Secretary. “Rössing employees are well compensated, enjoy membership of a good medical aid and an excellent pension fund,” she said.

Valerie Croza, Accounts Supervisor also shared her 30-years journey, saying “I started at Rössing on 2 June 1980, and I was part of the very first retrenchments in 1990/1991, luckily I got a new position in Finance. “I am forever grateful for being awarded the opportunity to work for Rössing, this long. I benefitted from the good benefits and salary and was able to raise my kid as a single mother to the best of my ability and was able to give them the best I could.”

Gallery

45-years serving employee Johannes Nghidinwa (middle), with Rössing Uranium’s management team. From the left, Chief Financial Officer Shaan van Schalkwyk, General Manager: Asset Management Edwin Tjiriange, Managing Director Johan Coetzee, General Manager: Operations Liezl Davies and acting General Manager: Organisational Resources, Germano Musili.

40-years serving employees (in no particular order), Johanne Bezuidenhout; JohnMootseng; David Noabeb and Christoph Motonane with Rössing Uranium’s management team. From the left, Chief Financial Officer Shaan van Schalkwyk, General Manager: Asset Management Edwin Tjiriange, Managing Director Johan Coetzee, General Manager: Operations Liezl Davies and acting General Manager: Organisational Resources Germano Musili.

35-years serving employee Glynis Labuschagne with Rössing Uranium’s management team. From the left, Chief Financial Officer Shaan van Schalkwyk, General Manager: Asset Management Edwin Tjiriange, Managing Director Johan Coetzee, General Manager: Operations Liezl Davies and acting General Manager: Organisational Resources, Germano Musili.

30-years serving employees Anitha Boois, Valerie Croza and Andre Morkel with Rössing Uranium’s management team. From the left, Chief Financial Officer Shaan van Schalkwyk, General Manager: Asset Management Edwin Tjiriange, Managing Director Johan Coetzee, General Manager: Operations Liezl Davies and acting General Manager: Organisational Resources, Germano Musili.