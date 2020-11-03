Nammilk partners with South African dairy supplier to bring UHT milk to the market – Product now available in new packaging

Namibia Dairies (ND) has announced that their new Nammilk UHT milk packaging is now available in a 1 litre full cream and low fat value brick pack that is easy to store and stack.

Leonie Prinsloo, Managing Director of ND said the reduction in local raw milk supply has forced them to find an alternative source of supply to fill the shortfall.

“This lead us to partner with a credible South African dairy supplier from where we will import our UHT milk while the rest of the Namibian Dairies portfolio, including fresh milk, will still be produced locally,” she added.

She further stated that since the local dairy industry has been in the midst of a serious crisis for many years due to challenges such as increased feed costs, the ongoing drought and unfavourable economic conditions amongst others.

“The industry was already impacted long before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of these factors exacerbated by the pandemic, to the point where local milk producers and farmers, have had to and are on the brink of closing their doors,” she added.

“I thank the nation for their loyalty, commitment and support to the brand and I call on everyone to continue supporting local in order to create the future they want and grow Namibian together,” she concluded.