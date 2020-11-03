Qualifications Authority to host virtual summit on e-Learning and quality assurance

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) will host a virtual summit on 11 November, that will bring together local and international experts and stakeholders to discuss the challenges experienced with online learning.

The summmit will mostly concentrate on quality assurance and explore ways to enable the sector to pivot in order to ensure that training providers remain fit for purpose in the technology centred new normal.

Catherine Shipushu, Marketing and Communications Manager at NQA said the two hour summit is themed, Dimensions of Quality Assurance in Education during COVID-19.

“Experts from various organisations and groups within the broader education sector, will discuss the challenges experienced with online learning,” she added.

She said that through knowledge sharing and collaboration, the participants will collectively discuss issues highlighted in a national survey conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation through the NQA and the Namibia Statistics Agency.

Hon. Dr. Itah Kandjii-Murangi, Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation will officially open the summit, while Caroly Medel-Anonuevo an Education Specialist based at the UNESCO office in Zimbabwe will present e-Learning experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic- an African perspective and Dr. Maggy Beukes-Amin, a lecturer at the University of Namibian (UNAM) will do a presentation on the best practices for teaching and learning using technology.

“We strongly believe in public deliberation, democratic accountability and intelligent collective action, therefore, we urge interested stakeholders and the general public to follow the proceeding of of this deliberative summit on our website www.namqa.org and Facebook page, @NAQNamibia to participate in the discussion and share ideas,” said Shipushu.

Also participating in the summit, will be representatives for key stakeholders in the education sector including the National Training Authority, National Council for Higher Education, Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund and the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions.