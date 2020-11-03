Electoral Commission picks South African company to print ballot papers – preparations for elections remain firmly on course

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) recently announced that the preparations for the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections remain firmly on course.

In a statement the Commission said that UNIPRINT a Durban based South Africa printing company has been selected to print ballot papers for the forthcoming elections.

“We selected this company because they submitted the most responsive bid that met all technical requirements following a competitive public procurement process,” said Theo Mujoro, Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer at the ECN.

He further stated that they have full confidence that UNIPRINT will ensure that all ballot papers are delivered on time and to the ECNs requirements and specification.

“All contesting political parties, associations and candidates will be offered an opportunity at own their cost to inspect the printing facility in South Africa and to monitor the printing of ballot papers for the forthcoming elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mujoro said they have finalised and published the polling timetable which provides a detailed outline of all polling stations and operating hours for all the 14 regions and that the polling timetable can be accessed at www.ecn.na as well as on the ECN social media platforms.

“We will soon share with the Namibian nation the complete list of all contesting political parties, associations and candidates for both the regional and local authority,” said Mujoro.

UNIPRINT has printed ballot papers for more than 20 Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) at various points in time in the SADC Region, including Botswana, Tanzania, Zambia, Zanzibar, Lesotho and recently in 2019 for the South African and Mozambique Electoral Commissions.