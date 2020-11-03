N$1.2 million raised through MTC’s 2nd Knockout Project

Digital enabler, MTC’s 2nd edition of their initiative of the MTC Knockout Project 2020 managed to raise N$1,183,340 compared to last year’s N$841,320 to assist the homeless in the country

The target was to raise funds to the tune of N$1 million, said MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo.

According to Ekandjo, a total of 36,700 people watched the event online consequent to COVID 19 regulations that did not allow gatherings of more than 50 persons at the time.

The event which Ekandjo described as a success saw 29 personalities walk up the stage to perform two hit songs of Namibian artists, putting on a well-choreographed performance.

“The event in so many ways. From the one end, as a nation we started steering the conversations about homelessness from the comfort of our homes and social gatherings. Secondly, as a nation we

finally could come together, let go of our differences and financially bolster this course,” said Ekandjo.

“We would like the thank the sponsors who came on board. Secondly, we would like the thank Namibia who during the new normal brought upon by COVID 19 still supported the event and were

with us from the beginning. This goes to show that Namibians can indeed sit on the same table to discuss social ills affecting society,” Ekandjo added.

According to Ekandjo sponsors of the event have deliberated steps on how to fruitfully put the proceeds to good use.

Ekandjo said the committee established, which consists of co-sponsors to the event will this soon send out a call for expression of interest to the public to invite organisations with expertise on how to resolve or better the scourge of homelessness.

Proposals received will thereafter be placed under committee scrutiny to do due diligence and award favorable organisation(s), initiatives and courses, he added.

Representing the committee Tuafi Shafombabi from National Housing Enterprise said it is commendable that Namibia came out in numbers to support.

“We would like to thank all sponsors and personalities who made this possible. We will not deliberate on how best we can utilize the funds raise, of course with proposals from the field in

combating homelessness,” she said.

Sponsors for the event included: NamibMills, Namport, Nedbank, NamibRe, MTN, NHE, Standard Bank, Shoprite, UNFPA, Standard Bank, Huawei, Bank of Namibia, MMI, Bank Windhoek, Letshego, Profile Investments, NAMDIA, SCE, Nampower, Shanghadi Cleaning, Salute Trading and Namalwa Trading.