November is ‘Movember’ time – Prostate cancer still the most diagnosed form of cancer in Namibian men says Cancer Association

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has again embarked on a wave of blue hope in support of men’s health this November.

This month has been dedicated to prostate cancer because it is still the most diagnosed form of cancer in Namibian men, according to Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Association.

“It therefore remains crucial that, similarly as we have made a big noise for breast cancer just last week with Pink Day, Namibians should also support men’s health with its ‘Movember no Shave’ and ‘National Blue Day’ events that will take place on 26 November,” he added.

He said the funds raised during the November campaigns are all earmarked for the men’s health clinic that CAN hosts every first Tuesday of the month in Windhoek, as well as the outreach programme that travels across all regions of the country at least once a year to provide education and complimentary screening services for primarily prostate, breast, and cervical cancer, the three most diagnosed cancers in the country.

Statistics show that while 214 prostate cancer cases were recorded in 2010, in 2017 this number increased to 351 cases reported.

During the last 7 years reporting cycle, 2125 prostate cancer diagnosis were recorded and 10,477 Namibian men were diagnosed with a form of cancer.

On average 1500 Namibian males are diagnosed with cancer annually, versus, 1615 women per annum and the age group 30-69 years remain the most affected.