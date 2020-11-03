Training Authority gets new acting CEO

The Namibian Training Authority (NTA) recently announced the secondment of Muvatera Ndjoze-Siririka as acting chief executive (CEO).

Siririka replaces Board member, Cornelis Beuke, who stood in as caretaker CEO since 1 October, following the resignation of former CEO, Jerry Beukes.

Amon Ngavetene, Chairperson of the Board of Directors said they have full confidence in Siririka’s expertise and aptitude to take full charge of the NTA’s day to day operations and call son the organisation’s staff and stakeholders to render him their full support and cooperation.

“We are commitment to a swift, transparent and open recruitment process to identify and appoint a substantive Chief Executive Officer for the NTA,” he said.

Siririka has a host of qualifications in the area of adult education, with specific focus on the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, acquired from inter alia, the University of Zimbabwe, the University of Wales and the University of Manchester.

His Master’s degree dissertation focused on the topic of ‘Technical and Vocational Education as Education for Development’ and suggested the establishment of the Namibia Training Authority as a regulatory body for Namibia’s TVET sector.