Independence anniversary note grows unexpected windfall for rhino conservation

The Thirty Namibia Dollar banknote that was issued by the Bank of Namibia during the lockdown to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Independence, has proven so popular with collectors that a recent auction of only a few notes garnered proceeds of N$480,000.

This week, the central bank gave that money to the Save the Rhino Trust. The Black Rhino is depicted on the N$30 commemorative note.

One of the reasons for the note’s popularity with collectors is the rhino image it carries. Its collector’s vale is further supported by the small number that has been printed and it will not be printed again.

Bank of Namibia Deputy Governor, Ebson Uanguta presented the donation to the Chief Executive of the rhino trust, Simson Uri-Khob during a brief ceremony at the bank’s head office in Windhoek.

Uanguta noted that community-based conservation has become very important, following the devastating impact of the lockdown on tourism.

Uri-Khob expressed his appreciation on behalf of the trust and all the dedicated rangers who risk life and limb in the field to protect the rhinos. Reminding his audience that the trust is dependent on the support of conservation-minded organisations, he said the funds will contribute directly to protect one of Namibia’s most valuable wildlife resources.

For the past 38 years, the Save the Rhino Trust has worked tirelessly in the Kaokoveld and Damaraland to protect the unique, free-roaming wild rhino population spread over an enormous semi-desert area covering more than 25,000 square kilometres.

