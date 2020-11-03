Leadership academy’s previous students taken on refresher course with tutoring, mentoring and a tranining camp

While the lockdown prevented a new intake of Grade 10 learners in the Afrox Leadership Academy (ALA), the company decided to shift the spotlight back to the academy’s 2018/19 alumni, revisiting their progress through an action plan comprising tutoring, mentoring and a training camp.

Afrox Namibia Managing Director, Eckhardt Vorster, explained “Although the lockdown presented an extended period of uncertainty for the ALA programme, we had to learn and imbibe a lot of patience and flexibility, understanding that mentorship and continuous development are key ingredients for the substance of the programme.”

The annual leadership training camp at Hodygos in Okahandja, facilitated by the African Leadership Institute was held from 23 to 25 October 2020. The discourse centred around transformational issues such as leading yourself and others, perseverance and endurance through tough times, realizing one’s full potential, and maintaining a healthy mind.

Tanyaradzwa Master and Ama Geingos, both from Delta School Windhoek, said that the camp was amazing, and it reignited a spark in them which they thought had long died out. “We were made to realize how great our potential is as young leaders!”

Although the academy’s format is uncertain due to the disruptions of Covid, Vorster made it clear that they believe in and support the concept.

“The investment in the development of leadership among our talented youth is important, and one we deem necessary to make as a company. During hard times like this it is even more important that we create and tell the credible news stories about ordinary Namibians doing extraordinary things and we believe the ALA can be the incubator for these stories” he said.

Off to Hodygos to polish their leadership skills, last year’s intake of the Afrox Leadership Academy, attended a refresher course during October.