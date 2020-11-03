Cycle Interrupted coming to National Theatre

The Goethe-Institut Namibia and the National Theatre of Namibia will stage a black box installation, ‘Cycle Interrupted’ at the NTN Backstage Theatre from 11 to 16 November.

Black Box Theatre mainly refers to the set that is logically black and simply framed, often

used for experimental artistic productions that encourage audience interaction, such as with

recent global trends.

NTN Artistic Director, Nelago Shilongoh said the project was designed to provide young and creative professionals the opportunity to collaboratively discuss, rethink and exchange ideas towards newer developments for live arts in the city.

“The theatre and performance sectors in Namibia have been presented with genres including music concerts, dramatic plays and stand-up performances, while the live-art and digital design spaces are yet to be explored expansively. We hope to bridge the gap between the historically conventional NTN space and the live-art sector in the city of Windhoek. There is a great potential in breathing newer ideas into the Namibian live arts scene with interdisciplinary collaborative efforts, relevant socio-economic themes and pioneering design and performance work,” Shilongoh said.

Goethe-Institut Namibia Cultural Programmes, Michelle Namases said the installation could not have been held at a better time for it to counteract the uncertainties and chaos imposed upon Namibian creatives who were depending on their practices while maintaining the industry.

“The Cycle Interrupted creatives bring to the table their own style and approach to the creative work, which will form what I believe to be something unique to the local arts and culture scene,” she said.

Namases noted how the Goethe-Institut Namibia is looking forward to further collaborations with the NTN.

“We want to enrich and strengthen the arts and cultural scene in Namibia for the professions to receive not only local but also regional and international recognition,” she said.